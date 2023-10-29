Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

SNCY stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $721.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $285,705.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,737.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $285,705.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,737.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,549 shares in the company, valued at $164,457.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,584 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

