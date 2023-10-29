Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 32.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

