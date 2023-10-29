Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
Shares of SDPI opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 32.51%.
Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Drilling Products
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.