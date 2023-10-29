Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) PT Lowered to $42.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

