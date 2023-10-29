Susquehanna Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $140.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.90.

TFI International Stock Down 0.9 %

TFII stock opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $85.86 and a 52-week high of $138.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

