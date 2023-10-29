Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Further Reading

