Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.31.

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

