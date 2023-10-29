Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.31.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

