Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

