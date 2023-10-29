T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.
NASDAQ TROW opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after acquiring an additional 325,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 292,240 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
