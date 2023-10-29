T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after acquiring an additional 325,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 292,240 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.