TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTI opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

