Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,636.11

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,636.11 ($20.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,470 ($18.01). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,490 ($18.25), with a volume of 28,971 shares traded.

Telecom Plus Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,533.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,634.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,752.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Telecom Plus

In other news, insider Stuart Burnett purchased 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.11) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($122,499.08). Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.