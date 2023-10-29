Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $207.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average is $232.47. The firm has a market cap of $658.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.