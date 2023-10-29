Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

