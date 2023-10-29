Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average is $168.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

