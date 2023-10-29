Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

TXN opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.49. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

