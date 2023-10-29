Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $61.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

