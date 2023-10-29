Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $467,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $441.46 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.11 and a 200-day moving average of $455.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.