Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $721,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $238.56 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.44.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.