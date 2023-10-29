Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $515,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -10.23%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.