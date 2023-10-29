Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

