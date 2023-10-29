Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 10,100 Shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 7.09% of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMFM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 165.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EMFM opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69.

About Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF

The Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging and frontier markets, excluding BRIC, Taiwan and South Korea. EMFM was launched on Nov 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

