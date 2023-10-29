Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,700 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 1.56% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 189,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 63,610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.32. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.