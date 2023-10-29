Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,775 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 32.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,324,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,454,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,455,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLOW opened at $27.97 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

