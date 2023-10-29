Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 3,996 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.06% of NuStar Energy worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NuStar Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 162.85%. The company had revenue of $378.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

