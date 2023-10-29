Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 608 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Shell were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 50.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $223.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

