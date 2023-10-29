Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-5.55 EPS.

Textron Trading Down 1.0 %

TXT opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. Textron has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.