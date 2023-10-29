TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $178.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from $191.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on TFI International from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on TFI International from $159.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

