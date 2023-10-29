TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.90.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average of $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TFI International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

