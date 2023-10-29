TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to $122.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $138.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

