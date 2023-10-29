The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $769.94

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 769.94 ($9.43) and traded as low as GBX 717.77 ($8.79). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 724 ($8.87), with a volume of 90,513 shares changing hands.

The Biotech Growth Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £257.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 769.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 796.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Biotech Growth Trust news, insider Nicola Shepherd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.56) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,555.31). Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

