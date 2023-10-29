The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 385,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,897,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $25,000,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,006.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

