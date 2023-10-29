The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $16.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTH. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Life Time Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at $914,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Houghton bought 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 259.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

