The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $137.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

