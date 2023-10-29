The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $450.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.34.

Shares of MSFT opened at $329.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.39. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.33%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

