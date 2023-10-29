The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,432 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $211,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 2.6 %

Hershey stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.96 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.