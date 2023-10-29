The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PG opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.