The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on PG. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of PG opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
