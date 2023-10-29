The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

