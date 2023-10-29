The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49.08

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and traded as low as $46.49. The Sage Group shares last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 8,545 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 850 ($10.41) to GBX 980 ($12.01) in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Sage Group

The Sage Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The Sage Group Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.