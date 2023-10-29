The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

Siam Cement Public stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

About Siam Cement Public

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.