The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Siam Cement Public Stock Performance
Siam Cement Public stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.
About Siam Cement Public
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siam Cement Public
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.