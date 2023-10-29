The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after purchasing an additional 349,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

