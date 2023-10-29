Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $238.40 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,328,887,484 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.