Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average of $148.10.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

