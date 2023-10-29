Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKL. Citigroup upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Avigal Soreq bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,626.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DKL opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.25 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 132.78% and a net margin of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.