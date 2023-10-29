Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $184.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.