Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,512 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.