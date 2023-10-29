Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. KGI Securities cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

