Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $596,000 Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

JPSE stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $372.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

