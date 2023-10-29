Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $713,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $201.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

