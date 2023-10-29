Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PM. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PM opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

