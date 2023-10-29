Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $588.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.